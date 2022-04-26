Married couple found dead in Bourne End are named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Married couple found dead in Bourne End are named by police

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 6.13pm
Police officers outside Orchard House in Spring Gardens, Bourne End (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police have formally identified a married couple who were found dead in a Buckinghamshire village home last week.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that Jeffrey Farrance, 67, and Susan Farrance, 65, from Bourne End, had died following an “isolated incident” at Orchard House in Spring Gardens on April 19.

The pair had previously been named in media reports. Specially trained officers are supporting their families.

Bourne End incident
Three people were found dead in the property, police said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The identity of the third person who also died, a man from Hazlemere aged in his 50s, will be confirmed by the coroner, police said.

All three knew each other and no suspect was being hunted, they added.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Kevin Brown said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Jeffrey and Susan at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Bourne End incident
Jeffrey and Susan Farrance, aged 67 and 65, are confirmed to have died (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday 19 April who has not already spoken to police should please call 101, quoting reference number 43220168509.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

