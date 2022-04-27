What the papers say – April 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 27

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 3.35am
What the papers say – April 27 (PA)
What the papers say – April 27 (PA)

The Government’s debates about how to deal with rising bills dominates the front pages.

The i, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on reports emerging of splits in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where ministers discussed measures to counteract the cost-of-living crisis.

Metro adds that it is “crunch time” in the UK as bills continue to rise, while the Daily Express says Britons paid record levels of tax last year.

The Daily Mail leads on a refusal from the Mail on Sunday’s editor to meet with the Commons Speaker following the paper’s controversial ‘Basic Instinct’ report.

The Guardian carries an exclusive report that DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Financial Times says Tesla has been “dented” by Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavour.

The Sun reports that the Madeleine McCann suspect has no alibi.

The Daily Mirror leads on the story of a grandmother who won the lottery and donated more than £11 million to charity.

And the Daily Star says Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov is a “barrel of laughs”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier