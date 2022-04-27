Singapore executes disabled Malaysian man over drugs conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Singapore executes disabled Malaysian man over drugs conviction

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 8.01am
Activists hold posters against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam (AP)
Activists hold posters against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam (AP)

Authorities in Singapore have executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned over a drug offence after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him.

Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade after he was convicted of trafficking about 43gs (1.5oz) of heroin into Singapore.

The city-state’s government has said its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear at its borders.

Nagaenthran’s family and social activists confirmed the execution had taken place on Wednesday.

“On this score may I declare that Malaysia is far more humane,” his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam said. “Zero to Singapore on this.”

Nagaenthran’s supporters and lawyers said he had an IQ of 69 and was intellectually disabled, and that the execution of a mentally ill person is prohibited under international human rights law.

Singapore’s courts ruled, citing psychiatrists’ testimony in court, that he was not mentally disabled and had understood his actions at the time of his crime.

Anti-death penalty protester
Nagaenthran’s death sentence had sparked international calls for his life to be spared (AP)

“Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s name will go down in history as the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice,” said Maya Foa, director of non-governmental organisation Reprieve.

“Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man because he was coerced into carrying less than three tablespoons of diamorphine is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to.”

Nagaenthran and his mother had filed a motion on Monday arguing that it was unconstitutional to proceed with his death sentence, and that he may not have been given a fair trial because the chief justice who presided over his appeals had been the attorney general when Nagaenthran was convicted in 2010, which the filing alleged could be a conflict of interest.

Malaysia Death Sentence protesters
He was sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore (AP)

The court dismissed the motion, describing it as “frivolous”.

His family said Nagaenthran’s body will be brought to their hometown in Malaysia’s northern state of Perak, where they have made preparations for his funeral.

Singapore had halted executions for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic before resuming them with the execution of a drug trafficker in March.

Anyone found with more than 15g (0.5oz) of heroin faces the death sentence in Singapore, although judges can reduce this to life in prison at their discretion.

Attempts to reduce Nagaenthran’s sentence or obtain a presidential pardon failed.

Malaysia’s leader, European Union representatives and global figures such as Sir Richard Branson called for Nagaenthran’s life to be spared and used the case to advocate for ending capital punishment.

