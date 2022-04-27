Glaxo beats expectations with boost from Covid treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Glaxo beats expectations with boost from Covid treatment

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 9.15am
Sales of Glaxo’s shingles vaccine also boomed in the first quarter of the year (Andy Buchanan/PA)
A strong performance from its Covid antibody treatment helped drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline blast through expectations over the last three months.

The business turned over £9.8 billion in the first quarter, up 32% from the same period last year.

It was considerably ahead of the £9.2 billion experts had been expecting, and benefitted from good performances from the Covid drug and a shingles vaccine.

Sales of Xevudy, the Covid treatment, reached more than £1.3 billion over the quarter. Most of that came from the US, where the medicine reached a turnover of £770 million.

The medicine is given through a drip in hospital. It works by injecting a patient with artificial antibodies which stick to the virus.

Meanwhile sales of shingles vaccine Shingrix had dropped significantly during the pandemic a year ago when priority was given to dishing out Covid jabs.

Sales of Shingrix therefore bounced back in the first quarter of this year, more than doubling to £698 million.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: “Our results reflect further good momentum across specialty medicines and vaccines, including the return to strong sales growth for Shingrix and continuing pipeline progress.”

The business said it is on track to split from its consumer healthcare arm in July. The multibillion-pound company will be renamed Haleon.

“We have delivered strong first quarter results in this landmark year for GSK, as we separate consumer healthcare and start a new period of sustained growth,” Ms Walmsley said.

“We also continue to see very good momentum in consumer healthcare, demonstrating strong potential of this business ahead of its proposed demerger in July, to become Haleon.”

GSK reconfirmed its guidance for the rest of the year, saying it expects to grow sales by between 5% and 7%. Meanwhile adjusted operating profit is expected to grow between 12% and 14%.

The guidance “excludes any contribution from Covid-19 solutions”, GSK said.

