News

‘Cinderella’ thief jailed after leaving shoe at supermarket

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 10.25am
Oneil Welch was arrested after taking items without paying from a branch of Asda in Peterborough (Rui Vieira/PA)
Oneil Welch was arrested after taking items without paying from a branch of Asda in Peterborough (Rui Vieira/PA)

A thief who left one of his shoes at a crime scene in what police described as a “great Cinderella impression” has been jailed.

Oneil Welch, 38, left an Asda supermarket in Peterborough without paying for items he had taken including a 32-inch TV on September 17 last year.

He got into a scuffle with a security guard who tried to stop him, punching him in the face and losing his right shoe in the process, before running away, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Officers later received reports that a man who was missing a shoe had robbed a member of the public on a path near to the store, threatening him until he handed over £50 and his mobile phone.

The defendant, of HMP Wayland, was later arrested after police checked CCTV footage from the Asda store and immediately recognised him.

Welch admitted to robbery, theft and common assault and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday to nine months in prison, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Detective Constable Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “Oneil did a great Cinderella impression as he left his right shoe at the scene of the crime.

“Thankfully, CCTV captured his offences and officers were able to identify him and swiftly arrest him.

“Oneil was prepared to go to great lengths to get what he wanted that night, including hurting and threatening innocent people.

“I’m glad justice has been done.”

