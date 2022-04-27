Grant Shapps pledges to do ‘whatever it takes’ to improve DVLA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Grant Shapps pledges to do ‘whatever it takes’ to improve DVLA

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 10.53am
The Government will do ‘whatever it takes’ including possible privatisation to improve the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) amid delays in processing driving licence applications, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Government will do 'whatever it takes' including possible privatisation to improve the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) amid delays in processing driving licence applications, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Government will do “whatever it takes” including possible privatisation to improve the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

He made the comment amid huge delays in processing driving licence applications.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee he and Prime Minister will “look at everything”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ‘no stone will be left unturned’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “We’ll look at whether we can bring in private services to assist.

“I’ll look at the different motoring organisations.

“We have DVLA and DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency).

“It’s very confusing for most people.

“One does the licensing, the other one does the testing.

“People ask why there are two organisations.

“I’ll look at all of these things.

“No stone will be left unturned.”

Mr Shapps said the backlog of driving licence applications has been cut from a peak of 1.2 million to 400,000 due to a series of measures.

He added that the delays “wouldn’t be there at all if it hadn’t been for an entirely unnecessary strike at DVLA”.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents workers at the DVLA’s offices in Swansea, South Wales, conducted a series of strikes as part of a campaign for more coronavirus safety measures.

