Shell received most home broadband complaints in final quarter of 2021 – Ofcom

Shell Energy generated the most complaints about home broadband in the final three months of last year, new figures show.

Regulator Ofcom said the company had generated 15 complaints for every 100,000 customers served between October and December 2021, with TalkTalk the next worst performing with 14 complaints per 100,000.

The industry average is nine complaints, Ofcom said.

The same two companies were also the most complained about landline providers, with 10 complaints per 100,000 made by TalkTalk customers, just ahead of Shell on nine.

Virgin Mobile was the most complained about mobile operator with four complaints per 100,000 – double the mobile industry average – ahead of Vodafone and Three, which both received three complaints per 100,000.

Shell Energy generated 15 complaints for every 100,000 broadband customers in the final quarter of 2021 (PA)

Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and EE were the joint best performing mobile networks during the period covered, each averaging one complaint per 100,000, while Sky was the best performer among both broadband and landline providers.

Virgin Media received the most complaints on average among the pay-TV providers with seven per 100,000, with Sky named the best performer with an average of one complaint per 100,000 customers.

Ofcom said it publishes the figures to help people compare companies when shopping around for a new provider, and as a means to encourage firms to improve their performance.

According to the regulator’s figures, the volume of complaints remains low, dropping slightly for broadband and remaining at similar levels across the other service areas.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director, said: “It’s encouraging that overall complaints remain at record lows, but that doesn’t mean customer service is where it should be across the board.

“There are still big differences in performance between some providers. So it’s definitely worth shopping around and voting with your feet if you’re not happy with the service you’re getting.”