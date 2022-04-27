William backs book aimed at easing the fears of firefighters’ children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
William backs book aimed at easing the fears of firefighters’ children

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 3.29pm Updated: April 27 2022, 4.57pm
The Duke of Cambridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has written a foreword for a children’s book which helps firefighters’ youngsters cope with their fears over the dangers their loved ones face.

The illustrated tale The Wolf Was Not Sleeping by Avril McDonald will be published on May 4, and can be ordered free from The Fire Fighters Charity by members of the UK’s fire services community.

It tells the story of a wolf cub who finds it hard to sleep because his dad is a firefighter.

The Wolf Was Not Sleeping
The Wolf Was Not Sleeping is aimed at children with firefighter relatives (The Fire Fighters Charity/PA)

William wrote: “This book is dedicated to you, the children of fire families and the grown-ups you love.

“It is here for you when you might be feeling scared or worried about them.

“Be proud of the important part your family plays in keeping us all safe from trouble or harm.”

The duke, who was an air ambulance pilot, has long campaigned for mental health support for emergency workers to be a priority.

He visited The Fire Fighters Charity’s centre in Chudleigh, Devon in 2019.

The Duke of Cambridge visit to Harcombe House
William on a visit to The Fire Fighters Charity in 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dr Jill Tolfrey, the charity’s chief executive, said: “While children can often see the lifesaving work of firefighters as heroic – whether supporting someone on the phone from the control centre or at the scene of an accident or fire – it can be unsettling and worrying for those children whose family members are leaving home each day to face unknown dangers.

“This story, and the resources that accompany it, will help adults to share the pride they feel in their work with the young people in their lives, while also opening up conversations with them about the children’s worries and anxieties.”

The book contains a reference sheet and details of a dedicated website page with advice and question prompts for families to use as they read together.

The idea came from New Zealand firefighter and father Kris Kennett.

The Fire Fighters Charity has 20,000 copies available in English and Welsh to give away.

Further details can be found at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/wolf.

