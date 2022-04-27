Musk bid to scrap deal with US securities regulators over Tesla tweets rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Musk bid to scrap deal with US securities regulators over Tesla tweets rejected

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 5.07pm Updated: April 27 2022, 5.59pm
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)

Elon Musk’s request to scrap a settlement with US securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private has been denied by a federal judge in New York.

Judge Lewis Liman also denied a motion to nullify subpoenas of Mr Musk seeking information about possible violations of his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr Musk had asked the court to throw out the settlement, which required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla lawyer.

The SEC is investigating whether the Tesla chief executive violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

The Tesla logo
Tesla remains public (John Walton/PA)

The whole dispute stems from an October 2018 agreement with the SEC in which Mr Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay 20 million dollars (£15.9 million) in civil fines over Mr Musk’s tweets about having the money to take Tesla private at 420 dollars per share.

The funding was far from secured and the electric vehicle company remains public, but Tesla’s stock price jumped.

The settlement specified governance changes, including Mr Musk’s ousting as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of his tweets.

Musk lawyer Alex Spiro contended the SEC is using the settlement and “near limitless resources” to chill Mr Musk’s speech.

He says that Mr Musk signed the settlement when Tesla was a less mature company and SEC action jeopardised the company’s financing.

He also alleged that the subpoena from the SEC is illegal, and that the agency cannot take action about Mr Musk’s tweets without court authorisation.

But in a 22-page ruling, Judge Liman wrote that Mr Musk’s claim that economic duress caused him to sign the settlement is “wholly unpersuasive”.

Even if Mr Musk was worried that litigation with the SEC would ruin Tesla financially, “that does not establish a basis for him to get out of the judgment he voluntarily signed”, Judge Liman wrote.

The judge also said the argument that the SEC had used the settlement order to harass Mr Musk and launch investigations was “meritless”.

“Musk could hardly have thought that at the time he entered the decree (settlement) he would have been immune from non-public SEC investigations,” Judge Liman wrote.

“It is unsurprising that when Musk tweeted that he was thinking about selling 10% of his interest in Tesla … that the SEC would have some questions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]