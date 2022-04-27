Possible suspect found dead after three shot at Mississippi hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Possible suspect found dead after three shot at Mississippi hotel

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 7.33pm Updated: April 27 2022, 8.39pm
(Jesse Lieberman/The Sun Herald via AP)
A possible suspect in a shooting that killed three people at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast was found dead hours later after a stand-off with police in a nearby city.

Adam Cooper, the Gulfport Police Department’s incoming chief, said that the man holed up at a Gulfport store after fleeing from a vehicle that had been carjacked.

Gulfport is just west of Biloxi, where the hotel shooting occurred.

Mr Cooper said police fired teargas about 20 to 30 minutes after arriving at the scene and trying to negotiate with the man.

After getting no response, Mr Cooper said, police entered the store to find the man dead.

“We’re unsure of the cause of death at this point,” Mr Cooper told reporters.

Mr Cooper said the carjacking victim in Gulfport was injured but he did not know whether that driver was hit by gunfire that was reported at the scene.

Gulfport and Biloxi police were working to determine whether the dead man is connected to the triple homicide on Wednesday morning at the Biloxi Broadway Inn.

Biloxi Police Department Captain Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.

A witness at the hotel told WLOX-TV that the scene was chaotic, with people fleeing the area.

