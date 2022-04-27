Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother By Press Association April 27 2022, 8.47pm Mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, from Lancashire, was last seen almost a week ago (Lancashire Constabulary/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago. Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley. Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder. A man has this evening been charged by detectives with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon https://t.co/e1IlyOljTF pic.twitter.com/70mxx2Tqkj— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) April 27, 2022 He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday. Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire. Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man due in court charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother Search for missing woman continues at remote beauty spot Murder probe launched as search for missing Katie Kenyon goes on Search continues at beauty spot for woman believed to have been kidnapped