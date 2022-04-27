Raising awareness of the menopause has given me purpose, says Davina McCall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Raising awareness of the menopause has given me purpose, says Davina McCall

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 12.04am
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)

Davina McCall has said that raising awareness of the menopause has given her “purpose” at this stage in her life.

The 54-year-old TV presenter has been outspoken about the lack of medical knowledge on the subject in recent years, and opened up about her own menopause journey and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in a Channel 4 documentary last year.

McCall, who is the cover star of the June edition of Good Housekeeping, told the magazine that she initially began exploring the topic as she wanted to educate herself.

The TV presenter has been outspoken about her experience of the menopause in recent years (David Venni/Good Housekeeping UK/PA)

She said: “I sort of fell into it by accident because I wanted to learn more about the menopause for myself and, as I did, I thought, ‘How is it that all women don’t know these things, when 51% of the population is female?’.

“What’s lovely is that being able to use my platform to spread the word has given me purpose at this stage in my life.”

Her Channel 4 documentary, titled Davina McCall: Sex, Myths And The Menopause, explored “midlife taboos” from sex to hormone therapy.

Following a positive public response to the programme, the broadcaster announced the TV star will return for a follow-up documentary.

Davina McCall: Sex, Mind And The Menopause, which will focus on menopause at work, will air on May 2 on Channel 4.

The TV presenter admitted that when she became perimenopausal at work, she did not want to talk to anyone about it.

Her new Channel 4 documentary will focus on menopause at work (David Venni/Good Housekeeping UK/PA)

She said: “I was doing a live TV show called Stepping Out and I was forgetting the names of contestants and making mistakes on the autocue, which I’d never done before.

“One day, the producer came into my dressing room and said, ‘Are you okay? You don’t seem yourself’ and I said ‘Oh, I’m fine.’

“Then, when she left, I just cried. I thought ‘What’s happening to me?’”

In October, McCall joined other famous names like Penny Lancaster and Mariella Frostrup at a rally in Parliament Square, where the crowd celebrated as the Government pledged more menopause support and reduced HRT costs.

Further progress came on Sunday as the Health Secretary announced that he intends to appoint an HRT tsar amid a shortage of medication which has left women desperate.

This came as many women are reportedly sharing their prescriptions, with some said to be made suicidal by the debilitating menopause symptoms they suffer without the medication.

The full interview with Davina McCall will be available in the June 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale on April 28.

