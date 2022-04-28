Third person charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 24-year-old father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Third person charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 24-year-old father

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 1.01am
A third person has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ancoats, Manchester, last week (PA)
A third person has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ancoats, Manchester, last week (PA)

A third person has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ancoats, Manchester, last week.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced on Wednesday Jermaine Leahong, 22, of Lagos Close, Manchester, had been charged with the murder of Neri Morse, in addition to assault and possession of a bladed article.

Police had been called to Pollard Street in the Ancoats area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 20. The 24-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in the incident, police said.

Detectives believe this was linked to an incident at Zaf’s Go Local on Butler Street between 6.15pm and 6.25pm evening and are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Neri Morse death
Neri Morse was pronounced dead at the scene (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Leahong has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

It comes after Meshai Newby and Rushaun Brown, both 23, were earlier charged with murder over the same fatal incident. They are also accused of assault and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have made swift progress in the investigation into Neri’s death… But the investigation is still very much active as the team continues to pursue all lines of enquiry and we will be speaking to all of those involved in this incident.

“We would implore any witnesses, including those on the street and in vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward with any information.

“No matter how insignificant you may think that information might be, it could be crucial in a complex investigation such as this and my team of detectives will explore all information provided.

“There are a number of simple ways to contact police and provide information, including the uploading of CCTV and other media to our dedicated major incident public portal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier