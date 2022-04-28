Man due in court charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man due in court charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 2.47am
A man is due in court accused of the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
A man is due in court accused of the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.

Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in the town, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.

Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.

Police said her family, who said Ms Kenyon’s disappearance is out of character, have thanked well wishers for their support but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time.

On Wednesday police were carrying out searches at a remote beauty spot.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces were scouring the area of dense forest land in Lancashire looking for Ms Kenyon.

The hunt for Ms Kenyon involved police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

