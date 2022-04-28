Meta’s first quarter profit and daily users eclipse Wall Street expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Meta’s first quarter profit and daily users eclipse Wall Street expectations

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 6.39am
Facebook parent Meta’s first quarter profit and its count of daily users jumped past Wall Street’s expectations despite the company’s slowest revenue growth since going public a decade ago (Tony Avelar/AP File)
Facebook parent Meta’s first quarter profit and its count of daily users jumped past Wall Street’s expectations despite the company’s slowest revenue growth since going public a decade ago.

Meta cut a sharp contrast with Google parent Alphabet, which on Monday reported what analysts called disappointing earnings, with profit below Wall Street’s expectations.

Google also reported a revenue growth slowdown, but for Meta this appeared to have been mitigated by an increase in daily active users that “was enough to send the shorts covering and the stock surging”, said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

“That being said, it was a mixed report overall as the social media giant continues to struggle with slowing revenue growth amid reduced ad spending amid the current inflationary environment,” Mr Cohen said.

Apple’s recent privacy changes to its iPhone software iOS have made it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company’s revenue.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)

For months now, Meta has been warning investors that its revenue cannot continue to grow at the breakneck pace they are accustomed to, so it is likely that the quarter’s single-digit revenue growth was already baked into investor expectations.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a conference call with analysts that the revenue acceleration Meta saw during the pandemic has now tapered off and the company will now “slow the pace of some of our investments” so it can continue to grow profits.

This mainly refers to Meta’s Reality Labs segment, which encompasses its futuristic “metaverse” project. The company, which changed its name to Meta Platforms last fall, invested more than 10 billion dollars (£8 billion) in Reality Labs — which includes its virtual reality headsets and augmented reality technology — in 2021.

The company earned 7.47 billion (£5.98 billion) in the January-March period. That is down 21% from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7% to 27.91 billion (£22.33 billion) from 26.17 billion — the slowest growth rate in a decade for the online advertising powerhouse that generally reports sales growth in the double digits.

“Meta’s ad business continues to face some very real challenges,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

“Facebook, of course, is no stranger to obstacles, but the iOS changes are the first direct threat to its ad business.”

That is in addition to competition from TikTok and changes in how people use social media that threatens Meta’s prospects.

In yet another sign that Meta is attempting to be more “TikTok-like”, Mr Zuckerberg said during the call that users are starting to see “a lot of other interesting content” beyond posts from friends, family and accounts they follow on Facebook and Instagram as the platforms shift to AI-powered recommendations.

In the past, users would only see posts from accounts they follow, but TikTok has shown that artificial intelligence can make for an effective recommendation engine that keeps people coming back for more.

Facebook had 1.96 billion daily active users on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year. While this is a positive sign following last quarter’s drop-off, Insider Intelligence analyst Evelyn Mitchell pointed out that most of this growth came from outside the US and Canada, which makes less money for the company.

