Israel halts for annual Holocaust day and honours six million murdered Jews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Israel halts for annual Holocaust day and honours six million murdered Jews

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 8.37am
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a main road as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 28 2022 (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a main road as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 28 2022 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Sirens blared across Israel as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Pedestrians halted and drivers got out their cars as people bowed their heads in memory of the victims of the Nazi genocide.

Ceremonies were planned throughout the day at Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, parliament and elsewhere.

Israel was founded in 1948 as a sanctuary for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. It is home to about 165,000 survivors – a dwindling population widely honoured but struggling with poverty.

People look at floating handmade boats - lit with candles and with the names of Nazi concentration camps - at Hayarkon park in Tel Aviv
People look at floating handmade boats – lit with candles and with the names of Nazi concentration camps – at Hayarkon park in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

Ushering in Holocaust memorial day at Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett late on Wednesday called on the world to stop comparing the Holocaust to other events in history.

He spoke after the presidents of Ukraine and Russia drew parallels between their ongoing war and the genocide during the Second World War.

“As the years go by, there is more and more discourse in the world that compares other difficult events to the Holocaust, but no,” he said.

“No event in history, cruel as it may have been, is comparable to the extermination of Europe’s Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators.”

Mr Bennett also warned the country against allowing its deep differences to tear the nation apart.

His speech, on one of Israel’s most solemn days of the year, came in a personal context.

On Tuesday, his family got a letter with a live bullet and death threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israeli authorities tightened security around the premier and his family and were investigating.

“My brothers and sisters, we cannot – we simply cannot – allow the same dangerous gene of factionalism (to) dismantle Israel from within,” Mr Bennett said.

Israel goes to great lengths to memorialise Holocaust victims and make heroes of survivors.

Restaurants and entertainment venues stay shut on Holocaust memorial day, radios play sombre music and TV stations devote their programming to documentaries and other Holocaust-related material.

For them, challenges loom.

This year’s ceremony comes as Israel and much of the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, which confronted Holocaust survivors in particular with increased health risks as well as widespread loneliness and despair.

Barbel Bas, president of the German parliament, lays a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance during her visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial
Barbel Bas, president of the German parliament, lays a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance during her visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Additionally, about a third of Israel’s Holocaust survivors live below the poverty line, with many sustained by government stipends and donations, according to a group that represents survivors.

Despite their experience and widespread education programs, antisemitism rose worldwide during the pandemic, according to a report released on Wednesday.

In addition to speeches by Mr Bennett, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and others, Wednesday’s ceremony featured survivors lighting six torches.

The speaker of Germany’s parliament, Baerbel Bas, was a special guest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier