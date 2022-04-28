Taiwan faces largest Covid-19 outbreak yet as boy, two, becomes youngest victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Taiwan faces largest Covid-19 outbreak yet as boy, two, becomes youngest victim

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 9.59am
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of Covid-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 new cases reported on Thursday.

Cases have been on the upswing since late March.

In April, the island’s central authorities announced they would no longer maintain a “zero-Covid” policy, like the Chinese government’s, in which they would centrally quarantine positive cases.

Instead, the government is asking people to quarantine at home if they test positive unless they show moderate to severe symptoms.

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan
Domestically, mask wearing is universal both outdoors and indoors (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Chen Shih-chung, the island’s health minister, announced on Thursday a further 11,353 new cases and two deaths.

During a daily press briefing held by the Central Epidemic Command Centre, he said 99.7% of the cases in the current outbreak either had no or mild symptoms.

Most of Taiwan’s 858 Covid deaths come from summer 2021.

Until this month, it had been the island’s one major outbreak in the pandemic.

Taiwan has been relatively lucky throughout the pandemic but also has maintained strict border controls, with a two-week quarantine on arrival for all visitors.

Domestically, mask wearing is universal both outdoors and indoors.

Masks are legally required on public transport and in places like shops and theatres.

In the past few weeks, as cases have ratcheted up, people scrambled to buy rapid tests, with shops selling out in a few hours.

Convenience stores across Taipei were unsure where their next delivery would come from.

Difficulty buying rapid tests is likely due in part to the government’s thought throughout the pandemic that there are few benefits to mass testing.

The health minister last year said that public funds and medical resources could better be used elsewhere.

That changed with last year’s outbreak.

The central government this month said it would work with Taiwanese companies who manufacture tests to ensure that everyone would have access.

A system was rolled out on Thursday that limits each person to buying one pack of five tests per trip.

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan
Experts are worried about the five million people who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Each purchase must be linked to an individual’s national ID to ensure that there is no stockpiling.

Experts are worried about the five million people who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Those who did not complete a full vaccination course are four times more likely to get moderate or severe symptoms compared to those those who have gotten a booster, said Ho Mei-Shang, a vaccine expert in Taiwan who has also worked for the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Central News Agency.

Most vulnerable in Taiwan’s outbreak this time are children and the elderly.

The vaccination rate among people over 75 is 72.5%. However, only 59.1% in the same age group received a booster.

Society’s youngest are also not protected. Some schools have switched back to remote learning based on the number of positive cases each school is reporting.

The island is opening up vaccine shots to children aged six to 11 next week.

A two-year-old boy in New Taipei City died last week, the youngest victim of Covid-19 in Taiwan.

His condition deteriorated rapidly after testing positive in a rare case.

Still, officials urged the public not to panic, saying that Taiwan is better prepared with vaccines and ways to ensure moderate and severe cases get prompt attention.

“We want to tell the public, from the medical world, please rest assured,” said Chiu Tai-yuan, a politician who also heads the Taiwan Medical Association.

“Last year’s outbreak situation is not like the one we face today.”

