Nato boss says Finland and Sweden would be warmly welcomed in the alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Nato boss says Finland and Sweden would be warmly welcomed in the alliance

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 11.37am
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organisation and could become members quite quickly.

Mr Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden for Nato membership mounts in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Media speculation in the two countries suggest the two might apply in mid-May.

“It’s their decision,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly.”

NATO summit
Flags at Nato HQ (Dan Kitwood/PA)

He gave no precise time frame, but did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time their membership applications are made until they formally join.

Mr Stoltenberg said he is “confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden”.

Nato’s collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack.

Mr Stoltenberg added that many Nato allies have now pledged and provided a total of at least eight billion US dollars in military support to Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier