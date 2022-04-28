UK border pass proposal ‘very damaging’ to Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UK border pass proposal ‘very damaging’ to Northern Ireland

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 1.35pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin hit out at the proposed border plans (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin hit out at the proposed border plans (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish premier has condemned UK Government plans that could see foreigners require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) pass when crossing the border.

The plan has proved controversial even though the UK Government insists it will not mean checks at the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told an Irish parliamentary committee: “We’re engaging with the British Government to try and change it with a view to ensuring that it does not interfere with mobility on the island.”

He said it “could be very damaging” to Northern Ireland and its tourist trade, suggesting there is a “range of issues that clearly haven’t been foreseen”.

The border proved a major sticking point in Brexit negotiations amid concerns seamless movement between the two jurisdictions could be affected by the UK’s exit from the European Union.

This is not the first time the Irish Government has expressed alarm about the plans.

British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference meeting in Dublin
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the plans will not impact the Common Travel Area (Brian Lawless/PA)

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, said the proposals will not lead to checks at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

He also stressed that the plan, contained in the Nationality and Borders Bill, will not have an impact on the Common Travel Area.

Nonetheless, some politicians and business representatives warned that the plan, if realised, could have a detrimental impact on Northern Ireland and mobility on the island.

Sinn Fein senator Niall O Donnghaile told Mr Martin it was “crazy stuff” and “off the wall”.

Mr Martin responded: “I agree. It’s hard to comprehend really from our perspective how this could get onto the table and I think it runs contrary to spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.”

He said the Government is aware of the problem and will continue to engage with the UK.

