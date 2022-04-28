Death of agent Mino Raiola denied in a tweet from his official account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Death of agent Mino Raiola denied in a tweet from his official account

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 2.37pm
The official Twitter account of football agent Mino Raiola, who represents stars such as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, pictured, has denied reports of the agent’s death (Martin Rickett/PA)
Reports of football agent Mino Raiola’s death have been denied in a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon claimed the 54-year-old – who represents players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – had died.

However, a tweet from Raiola’s official account said: “Current health status for the ones wondering: p***** off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

A tweet from the same account in January said he had undergone medical checks requiring anaesthesia, but that he had not had emergency surgery.

He is reportedly suffering from a lung condition not linked to Covid-19.

Raiola was born in Italy but grew up in the Netherlands, and first stepped into the world of football agency by working on the deal that took Dutch forward Bryan Roy to Italian club Foggia and then acted as an interpreter in Dennis Bergkamp’s move from Ajax to Inter Milan.

Czech star Pavel Nedved became Raiola’s first big-name client, and he has steadily built his reputation in Italian and world football over the years since, and alongside Jorge Mendes is arguably the highest-profile football agent on the planet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer grew frustrated by Raiola generating speculation over Pogba's future at United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer grew frustrated by Raiola generating speculation over Pogba’s future at United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raiola’s often outspoken approach has not always endeared him to club managers, with former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy at what he saw as the Italian stirring up trouble over Pogba’s future.

It was reported in the ‘Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football’ book in 2017 that Raiola stood to earn up to £41million from Pogba’s £89million transfer from Juventus to United.

He has criticised plans from FIFA to introduce caps on agents’ fees, which the global governing body says is part of an effort to curb the “excessive and abusive” sums leaving the game in the hands of player representatives.

