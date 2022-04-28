Company which helped set up European Super League holds meeting in Brussels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Company which helped set up European Super League holds meeting in Brussels

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.29pm Updated: April 28 2022, 3.49pm
The group behind the European Super League project met in Brussels to discuss the future of football on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)
The company which helped set up the European Super League is holding a private meeting to discuss the future of European football in Brussels on Thursday.

The PA news agency has seen a copy of an invitation to an event at the Stanhope Hotel in the Belgian capital, where confirmed participants were listed as including Vincenzo Ampolo, the manager of Juventus chairman’s Andrea Agnelli’s office.

The Italian giants are one of three clubs – Real Madrid and Barcelona are the others – who have not renounced the Super League project, which was launched just over a year ago but collapsed within 72 hours after the six English clubs involved walked away from it.

The event in Brussels is billed as a chance to “exchange thoughts on key features of the European sport model, including competitive balance, transparency, solidarity along with investment in grassroots football”.

The invitation adds that the second part of the discussion would focus on “the interest of fans and viewers and football’s economic potential in the EU”.

Another listed participant in the event is Jean-Louis Dupont, part of the legal team which secured the Bosman ruling in 1995 which guaranteed out-of-contract players free agency. The co-founder of A22, Anas Laghrari, was also involved according to the invitation. Laghrari is an associate of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

An associate of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, pictured, was listed as a participant in the event in Brussels
An associate of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, pictured, was listed as a participant in the event in Brussels (Tim Goode/PA)

The meeting is described as being held under Chatham House rules, with no media invited.

UEFA appeared to be given the option to resume disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Real and Barca over their involvement in the Super League after an injunction in a Madrid commercial court blocking the imposition of sanctions was overturned.

The three clubs are challenging UEFA’s right to sanction them at the European Court of Justice under EU competition law.

UEFA also endorsed a petition from Football Supporters’ Europe last week called ‘Win It On The Pitch’.

FSE warned the Brussels meeting demonstrated that the ESL’s billionaire backers had not gone away but were merely “biding their time”.

“Last year, 12 obscenely wealthy clubs tried to destroy European football by creating a closed breakaway league. They failed because fans across the continent — including their own — stood in solidarity against their plans,” the FSE said.

“But the plotters haven’t gone away. The ‘super league’ company still exists; its billionaire backers are biding their time; and today, their lobbyists are stepping up their efforts with a behind closed doors meeting in Brussels, to which only a select number are invited.

“It’s only a matter of time before they break cover, making the same tired old argument: That super-rich owners are misunderstood, and the only solution to football’s vast problems is to hand them even more money and power.”

The FSE statement said a breakaway league would be “catastrophic” and that the Super League “isn’t the solution, it’s the problem”.

“Fans must therefore be constantly aware of and mobilised against it,” the statement added.

“More to the point, politicians and regulators must keep their end of the bargain by acting immediately to stop it and create a fairer, more sustainable version of the game we all love.”

