How long is your pet dog expected to live? By Press Association April 28 2022, 4.01pm Labrador puppies (David Jones/PA) New research from the Royal Veterinary College estimates the lifespans of pet dogs in the UK. Here is a full list of the dog breeds included in the study, and their estimated life expectancy: Jack Russell terrier – 12.72 years Yorkshire terrier – 12.54 years Border collie – 12.10 years Springer spaniel – 11.92 years Crossbred – 11.82 years Labrador retriever – 11.77 years Staffordshire bull terrier – 11.33 years Cocker spaniel – 11.31 years Shih-tzu – 11.05 years Cavalier King Charles spaniel – 10.45 years German shepherd dog – 10.16 years Boxer – 10.04 years Beagle – 9.85 years Husky – 9.53 years Chihuahua – 7.91 years American bulldog – 7.79 years Pug – 7.65 years English bulldog – 7.39 years French bulldog – 4.53 years