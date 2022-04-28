Nadine Dorries warns tech giants a ‘new chapter’ of accountability is coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nadine Dorries warns tech giants a ‘new chapter’ of accountability is coming

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 4.47pm
File photo dated 23/3/2022 of Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries who has accused commentators of mocking her dyslexia after she muddled her words in a video posted on social media by a Conservative MP. In a TikTok video, Nadine Dorries is heard talking about people being able to “downstream” – rather than download – films online, and refers to tennis courts as “pitches”. Issue date: Saturday April 23, 2022.
The internet is reaching a “turning point” where tech giants are being held “fully accountable for the content on their platforms”, the Culture Secretary had said.

Nadine Dorries said new internet regulations being introduced in the UK through the Online Safety Bill and by other countries around the world were starting a “new chapter” of accountability for the sector.

The Culture Secretary was speaking at the launch of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet alongside government representatives from the United States and more than 50 other countries, which makes a commitment to protect a free and open internet that fosters competition, privacy and human rights.

Ms Dorries said the UK was doing its part by introducing new rules around online content, with the Online Safety Bill set to place requirements on platforms to protect users from harmful content, with large fines and access to sites being blocked as potential punishments.

The Bill currently making its way through Parliament and would see Ofcom become a new regulator for the sector.

“We’re entering a new chapter where tech companies are held fully accountable for the content on their platforms,” Ms Dorries said.

“That they uphold their own promises to their users to protect people from toxic, racist and misogynistic abuse and protect children from cyberbullying and other harmful behaviour.

“That we make sure the internet is a place where people’s rights to participate in society and engage in robust debate are protected.”

The Culture Secretary added that the UK and others should work together to prevent attempts to challenge the “open and collaborative nature” of the internet, such as government-led censorship.

“As open societies, we should be clear that we will resist attempts to bring the internet under restrictive Government control or to regulate it through concentrated top-down processes,” she said.

“It is only by continuing to work together that we can capitalise on the benefits of a truly global internet that delivers for all.

“Ultimately, we are here as we believe the internet holds enormous potential to benefit our lives.

“But over the coming decade the challenge we face is to fight for those values, something that will require vigilance and proactive collaboration.”

