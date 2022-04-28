Ban on staff calling prisoners ‘residents’ or ‘clients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ban on staff calling prisoners ‘residents’ or ‘clients’

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 6.01pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) staff have been banned from calling prisoners “residents” or describing cells as “rooms” after it faced questions over whether it had opened a “soft-touch” jail.

A style guide has been issued to all MoJ, prison and probation employees, as well as private jail contractors, to make clear what terms can and cannot be used.

Staff have been told not to refer to “service-users” or “clients”, instead being urged to call them prisoners or offenders.

It comes after the Justice Secretary defended a new “smart” prison designed to drive down crime.

HMP Five Wells
The Justice Secretary visited category C prison HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

During a visit to HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in March, Dominic Raab said inmates at the category C prison needed to be given “a sense of what life on the outside looks like” because “we are not going to lock everyone up for life”.

The 1,700-capacity prison does not have bars on its windows, and will provide prisoners with access to a gym, snooker table, table tennis table and a tablet to gain new qualifications.

At the time, prison staff said they would describe cells as “rooms” and prisoners as “residents” to aid their rehabilitation.

During the visit, Mr Raab said: “I’m interested in punishment, because that’s what the public expect, but I’m not really interested in stigmatising in a way that’s counter-productive to my aim of driving down re-offending.”

HMP Five Wells
Dominic Raab inside a cell during his visit to HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked if HMP Five Wells was a “soft-touch” prison, Mr Raab said there was “no doubt about it, prisons need to be secure, they need to punish, but they also need to try to give, because most offenders are going to be released, a sense of what life on the outside looks like”.

But the MoJ has now said staff must stick to the approved language and change any literature or products that fail to adhere to the style guide. The rules will only apply to adult prisons as youth custody facilities are exempt.

Media reports suggested the guidance was issued amid fears that use of the phrases was damaging public confidence in the criminal justice system, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Our style guide will ensure clear and consistent language is used in all communications relating to adult prisons and probation services.”

