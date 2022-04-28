West Ham lacked quality to take control of Eintracht Frankfurt tie – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
West Ham lacked quality to take control of Eintracht Frankfurt tie – David Moyes

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 11.29pm Updated: April 28 2022, 11.47pm
West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his side failed to show enough quality as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt
West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his side failed to show enough quality as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt (Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his side failed to show enough quality as they slipped to a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was the Hammers’ first European semi-final for 46 years, but they were unable to rise to the occasion in the first leg and were left to rue defensive errors.

Eintracht stunned West Ham to take the lead inside the first minute through Ansgar Knauff’s header, although Michail Antonio levelled the tie 20 minutes later.

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate with their fans
Eintracht Frankfurt celebrated with their fans (Nick Potts/PA)

However, the visitors retook the lead in the second half through Daichi Kamada, with Moyes left to mull over opportunities missed, including hitting the woodwork three times.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” he said. “We’ve got to show a lot more quality than we did tonight.

“We didn’t show enough quality, especially in the final third when we had moments to do so and a couple of times we turned off, obviously for the goals.

“So, a lot of those things will need to brighten up and be better.”

He added: “Ultimately a disappointing result for us, but we’ve still got another game to play and we’ve given ourselves a chance still and hopefully we’ll play better in the second leg.”

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio netted for West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Eintracht currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga but started the game full of confidence having knocked LaLiga giants Barcelona out in the quarter-finals.

“I think Frankfurt made it difficult which, to be fair, they’re renowned for, they’re very good at it,” added Moyes.

“We didn’t start the first half so well, nor the second half. They scored the goals in those periods.

“We started and they scored within a minute and it was a terrible start for us, but I felt after that we grew into the game, we got a goal.

“If you said to me who was more likely then I felt we were at that period of the game, but we weren’t able to take it.”

Visiting manager Oliver Glasner was proud of his side’s performance.

Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner was proud of his players (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am really proud of my team, I am impressed with the way they performed,” he said.

“We did the same in Barcelona, we scored the first goal after three minutes.

“Then it was as we expected it to be. It was very physical, a lot of dead-ball situations and crosses that we had to defend.

“As manager of course I am never 100 per cent happy and the second half, we passed back the ball too often to our goalkeeper, but we were at times beyond the halfway line and then went back to the goalkeeper.

“We will need better solutions and that is what we need in the second leg as well.”

