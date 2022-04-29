What the papers say – April 29

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More help for Ukraine and sexism in Westminster feature among the topics splashed on the front pages.

British military veteran Scott Sibley has died fighting Russian forces, according to Metro.

Tomorrow's paper today 📰 'BRIT KILLED IN UKRAINE' 🔴 Second fighter missing as comrades praise ex-soldier's 'commando spirit' pic.twitter.com/pBB9eRhPGu — Metro (@MetroUK) April 28, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reports some 8,000 British Army troops will take part in exercises in eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Britain to send 8,000 troops to Eastern Europe'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Ei4RU6b5Rp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 28, 2022

US President Joe Biden has doubled his country’s military and economic aid to Ukraine, the Financial Times and The Guardian say.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 29 April pic.twitter.com/BnMU79bMOI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 28, 2022

Guardian front page, Friday 29 April 2022: Biden defies Putin's threats by doubling aid for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/mM0pzYS6Rp — The Guardian (@guardian) April 28, 2022

Tory ex-minister Caroline Nokes accuses her party in The Independent of “failing to act” over allegations an MP watched pornography on his phone in the Commons.

Friday’s Independent: Tories ‘failing to act’ on MP who watched porn #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xQhdxYJXaH — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 28, 2022

The Mother of the House, Harriet Harman, tells the i young women in Westminster are paying the price for standing up to sexism by the worst offenders, with the Daily Star calling the situation the “shame of Britain”.

Tomorrow's front page: Disorder! Disorder! Plus my crazed microwave tried to kill me #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/pZDZffjsYG pic.twitter.com/jNL3paYpxG — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 28, 2022

The murder of James Bulger will be debated in Parliament, the toddler’s father says in the Daily Mirror while expressing hopes of a public inquiry into the crime committed in 1993.

Tomorrow's front page: A step nearer justice for my James #tomorrowspaperstoday More here: https://t.co/KyCS1urp5S pic.twitter.com/QMMLvXnjUu — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 28, 2022

And Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has published proposals which have led the Daily Express to report the BBC TV licence fee might be axed.