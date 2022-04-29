Justin Bieber gets caught in a snowy shootout in new Honest music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Justin Bieber gets caught in a snowy shootout in new Honest music video

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 11.29am
Justin Bieber (Matt Crossick/PA)
Justin Bieber takes to the slopes and gets caught in a snowy shootout in the video for his latest single Honest.

The Canadian singer, 28, and rapper Don Toliver, 27, can be seen snowmobiling off-piste in the mountains with their partners when villains dressed in black attack the group.

Bieber falls to the ground as he is shot in the leg, but appears to not be fatally injured as he lies on the grounds and smokes.

Elsewhere in the video for his new hip hop track, Bieber relaxes in a ski lodge dressed in white loungewear and spilling his coffee as he dances around the room.

He dons an all-white suit and a bright orange balaclava as he sings the chorus.

The end of the video sees the group sitting by a blazing campfire after the dramatic altercation in the mountains.

The video was directed by Cole Bennett, who created multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade.

Earlier this week, Bieber released a teaser clip, titled I Feel Funny, directed by Bennett which goes behind the scenes of the Honest video.

The clips shows the singer joking about on the set, dancing with crew members and steaming his outfits as she sings “I feel funny, laugh it up chuckles”.

A caption on the video says: “We shot this video on my phone in between takes of our actual video.”

This is Bieber’s first official single since Ghost, the final solo track released from his sixth studio album Justice in 2021.

The album was nominated for eight Grammys Awards, including album of the year and song and record of the year for Peaches.

Bieber is currently on the opening leg of his Justice world tour.

