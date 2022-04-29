Trial date set for man accused of murdering missing mother Katie Kenyon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Trial date set for man accused of murdering missing mother Katie Kenyon

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 11.45am
Katie Kenyon went missing last Friday (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
A trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of a missing mother-of-two.

Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon, 33, who vanished seven days ago after being seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the court the body of the alleged murder victim has yet to be recovered.

Judge Simon Medland QC told the defendant: “The trial then is 14th of November of this year. You are remanded in custody.”

Court artist sketch of Andrew Burfield as he appeared in court by video-link charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am last Friday morning, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are scouring the area of dense woodland in Gisburn Forest looking for Ms Kenyon, using search dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Lancashire Police said on Thursday that the search was continuing but due to information provided by a member of the public regarding the sighting of a silver Transit van, they are now prioritising a particular area in the forest for additional search and forensic scrutiny. This could take a number of days.

Ms Kenyon’s family, who say her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for people to say prayers for her safe return.

