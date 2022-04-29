Jesse Marsch: I knew when I took Leeds job we’d be knee-deep in relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Jesse Marsch: I knew when I took Leeds job we’d be knee-deep in relegation fight

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.05pm
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds face Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three matches (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds face Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three matches (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has admitted he always expected to be “knee-deep” in relegation trouble until the final game of the season.

The 48-year-old American was hired in February to keep Leeds in the Premier League and faces his toughest task yet against title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five matches but face a nail-biting run-in, and Marsch insisted it will serve him no purpose to keep tabs on the ever-changing table.

He said: “I think that the league is so good and my respect for every team is so high that it just comes down to the focus and concentration for every game.

“And I say that all the time – I don’t have the energy for more. I’m sorry, I don’t have the energy to think about the table and how other teams are doing and what it’s gonna look like at the end of the year.

“I assumed from the very second that I took the job that I was going to be knee-deep in everything until May 22 and I think it’ll stay that way.”

Leeds, five points above third-bottom Everton, who have a game in hand, face City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three matches.

Marsch described City as the best team in the world and called on his players to make a nuisance of themselves against Pep Guardiola’s title-chasers.

“I know that a lot of times, playing against the relegation teams can be a pesky match and that’s our job on the day, to make the match pesky for Man City,” Marsch said.

“They’ve got an aura, they’ve got quality. They’ve got everything – money, success, expertise – they’ve got everything.

“It’s incredible to have these kinds of clubs in the world in our sport that are just so dominant in every phase.

“The make-up of what the club is in terms of the network of other clubs that they’re connected with. The power behind the club and this team is incomparable.”

City head to Elland Road on the back of Tuesday night’s thrilling win against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Guardiola’s side can afford no slip-ups as they re-focus on their two-horse title race with Liverpool.

Marsch added: “In some ways you can say there’s nothing for us to lose. We’re expected to lose this game every time. I don’t believe that but I can see why that’s the expectation.

“Our job is to strategically understand. We know what they want the game to look like and we know what we want the game to look like.

“Let’s see if we can tilt the bar a little bit throughout the game to gain advantages in the way we want to gain advantages. Big challenge, but we’ll see if we can be clear on the day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier