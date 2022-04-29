Ofcom probes Shell Energy over missing communication with broadband customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ofcom probes Shell Energy over missing communication with broadband customers

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.29pm
Customers must be told when their contracts are soon ending (Yui Mok/PA)
Shell Energy is being investigated by the communications regulator for not alerting customers that their broadband contracts were coming to an end.

The company said that it had alerted Ofcom to problems in how it communicated with customers.

The regulator on Friday opened an investigation into whether the energy giant complied with its rules on communications with customers.

Under rules introduced a little over two years ago, providers of broadband, mobile, home phone and pay-TV have to warn their customers when their minimum contract period ends.

They must also be told how much they could save if signing up to a new deal, and be reminded of the best deals every year.

“Information provided to Ofcom by Shell Energy indicates that it did not send these notifications to some customers for a period of time starting in February 2021, while other customer letters may not have contained all of the required information,” Ofcom said.

“We aim to complete our evidence-gathering phase by the end of summer 2022. We will publish a further update on any next steps once that phase is complete.”

A Shell Energy Broadband spokesperson said: “We take our customer responsibilities very seriously which is why we alerted Ofcom to an issue where we did not send communications to some of our customers regarding the end of their contract, although the price they paid was unchanged.

“We’ve since addressed the issue and sent appropriate reminders to the affected customers.

“We look forward to working with Ofcom to outline the improvements we’ve made and assure them of our commitment to delivering an excellent customer experience.”

