Ukraine to face Borussia Monchengladbach in May friendly

Ukraine’s first fixture since the country was invaded by Russia has been announced, with a friendly in Germany serving as preparation for their World Cup play-off against Scotland.

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host Ukraine on May 11 with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people.

Chief executive Stephan Schippers told the club website: “We’re very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match.

Borussia will play a friendly against the Ukrainian national team at BORUSSIA-PARK on May 11th. All profits from the match will be donated to causes helping Ukrainian people. 🇺🇦 Read more: https://t.co/pLqJcKPWOL#DieFohlen #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/TzG10G81V7 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 29, 2022

“All Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game.”

Ukraine have not played since a 2-0 win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in November secured their place in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Their play-off semi-final against Scotland had been due to take place on March 24.

Our @FIFAWorldCup Play-Off Semi-Final against Ukraine will be played on Wednesday, 1 June. The winner of this match will face Wales in a Play-Off Final on Sunday, 5 June. Tickets bought for the original Ukraine match remain valid. ➡️ More information: https://t.co/o9tIUubdPJ pic.twitter.com/4SDZo19LVp — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 14, 2022

But the tie was delayed for over two months after Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24.

Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 1.

The winners will play Wales in Cardiff four days later to decide the final European place at the World Cup in Qatar.