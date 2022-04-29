‘Major Mick’ sets sail in Tintanic II to raise funds for Ukraine charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Major Mick’ sets sail in Tintanic II to raise funds for Ukraine charity

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 1.01pm Updated: April 29 2022, 1.07pm
Michael Stanley 81, known as ‘Major Mick’, takes off his cap as he launches his new Tintanic charity challenge (PA)
A retired Army major has launched his latest fundraising challenge to row his home-made tin boat, the Tintanic, on the seas and rivers of southern England.

“Major Mick” Michael Stanley has previously completed 100 miles rowing at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 and a further 100 miles at 20 locations across the country.

Now the 81-year-old, who sold his original boat for £480 for charity, is using his second version, Tintanic II, for use in his latest fundraising bid.

Michael Stanley charity row
Michael Stanley, 81, known as ‘Major Mick’, before launching his new Tintanic charity challenge at Chichester Yacht Club (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Stanley, who has previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, is now hoping to collect at least £5,000 for Children on the Edge, a charity based in Moldova and Romania supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Dressed in a Union Jack suit, Mr Stanley set off from Chichester Yacht Club at Birdham, West Sussex, for the first leg of his challenge on board the Tintanic II which was decked out in Ukrainian flags.

Further trips will include the Beaulieu river in the New Forest, the River Medina on the Isle of Wight and the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London.

Mr Stanley, who served in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, told the PA news agency: “Having done the canals, I want to do something a bit more salty, a bit more edgy, so this year I am taking to the sea.

“I have a target of £5,000 because all of my friends have already given and perhaps people are a bit harder up than they were before.

“But anyway we are all having a lot of fun and it’s fun for me and I really enjoy talking to people when I’m out and about.”

Michael Stanley charity row
‘Major Mick’ rows his boat Tintanic II in Chichester harbour as launches his new Tintanic charity challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Describing his motivation to support Ukrainian refugees, he said: “We have seen such terrible pictures on the television and people are in absolute dire straits and anything I can do to help in a very small way will go some way to helping.”

Mr Stanley said he had an open target of about 50 miles for the challenge, depending on the weather.

He said that the Tintanic was up to the job and added: “It’s very seaworthy, I have made a few alterations, the cross beam is now made of oak rather than plywood and it’s pretty robust.”

To donate, visit: http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tintanicforukraine

