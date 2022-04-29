Man Utd off-field shake-up continues with Matt Judge set to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man Utd off-field shake-up continues with Matt Judge set to leave

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 7.01pm
There has been a change behind the scenes at Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Head of football negotiations Matt Judge is to leave Manchester United as a shake-up of the recruitment set-up continues, the PA news agency understands.

Having finished as Premier League and Europa League runners-up last season, a sense of progress quickly evaporated and Ralf Rangnick came in as interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s November exit.

The German is set to fail in his attempt to lead United to Champions League qualification and the new Austria boss will transition to an advisory role in the summer, when Ajax’s Erik ten Hag will join as manager.

Rangnick has underlined the need for improved recruitment and changes behind the scenes continue ahead of a much-needed summer rebuild.

Ralf Rangnick will be a consultant at Old Trafford next season
Ralf Rangnick will be a consultant at Old Trafford next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

After last week’s news that chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout had departed, it has now emerged that Judge will also be leaving United.

Having led contract and transfer talks under former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, he took up the title of director of football negotiations last March.

That announcement came as Darren Fletcher was named technical director and John Murtough became football director – a change to football operations that saw Judge report into the latter.

Judge is reported to have resigned and the exit is understood to be amicable at a time of change at the top of the club, with Murtough to be supported by the club’s legal and recruitment teams moving forward.

