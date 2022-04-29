Government to limit supply of HRT products to ‘even out’ UK distribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Government to limit supply of HRT products to ‘even out’ UK distribution

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 7.25pm
Prescriptions for HRT have more than doubled in England over the past five years, according to NHS data (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Prescriptions for HRT have more than doubled in England over the past five years, according to NHS data (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The Government is taking urgent action to limit the amount of certain hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products women can access to improve the general supply across the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has issued Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) to limit the dispensing of Oestrogel, Ovestin cream and Premique Low Dose to three months’ supply per person to “even out” the distribution.

The move comes in response to concerns regarding longer prescribing cycles putting pressure on availability of some HRT products.

But women who have a prescription for more than three months’ supply will not have to pay additional charges for treatment they cannot access, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Mr Javid said: “I want to reassure women I have listened to their concerns and will not hesitate to take decisive action to ensure they can access the HRT they need.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our national mission to boost supply of HRT – and this next step will ensure women across the UK will be able to reliably access this vital medication and maintain this lifeline for millions who need it.”

HRT can help alleviate severe menopause symptoms including hot flushes, night sweats, low mood, anxiety and difficulty sleeping.

The SSPs will expire on July 29 and the DHSC said pharmacists were expected to “use their professional judgment” on deciding how to apply them.

Prescriptions for HRT have more than doubled in England over the past five years, according to NHS data.

Figures from OpenPrescribing suggest nearly 538,000 prescriptions for HRT treatment were issued in December, compared with 238,000 in January 2017.

With demand outstripping supply, the firm behind popular HRT treatment Oestrogel recently said it is on track to meet growing demand.

Science and Technology Commitee
Madelaine McTernan will lead a new HRT taskforce (House of Commons/PA)

Besins Healthcare UK, which makes the gel, said it is planning an increase in supplies – so women can get longer-term prescriptions and more people can start hormone replacement therapy – from June.

On Thursday evening, the Health Secretary announced he had appointed Madelaine McTernan, director general of the Covid Vaccine Taskforce, to lead a new HRT taskforce, which the Government said “will apply lessons it has learned from rolling out the coronavirus vaccine”.

Ms McTernan said: “This is a step in the right direction of tackling the supply issues women are facing when it comes to accessing HRT and ensuring ongoing, reliable supply.”

More from The Courier