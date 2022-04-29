‘Beatles’ terror victim’s brother felt ‘weight lift’ after sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Beatles’ terror victim’s brother felt ‘weight lift’ after sentence

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 9.57pm
‘Beatles’ terror victim’s brother felt ‘weight lift of shoulders’ after sentence (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The brother of murdered aid worker David Haines said he “felt a weight lifted off my shoulders” after one of the men responsible for his brother’s murder was put behind bars for life.

Mike Haines said the verdict, which handed eight life sentences to terrorist Alexanda Kotey, was the “closing of a door” and that “that part of my life” was now over.

Kotey was part of the Isis militant cell dubbed The Beatles due to their English accents, responsible for the brutal killings of a number of Western captives, believed to include Britons Alan Henning and David Haines.

He was sentenced for his role in the terror cell’s murder of four hostages on Friday at a US federal court in Virginia.

Mr Haines, an RAF veteran and former mental health nurse, was one of 13 people who read victim impact statements to the court before the sentence was passed.

Kotey was part of an Isis militant cell dubbed The Beatles due to their English accents (ITV/PA)

“The opportunity to stand in front of them and reject their hatred, the acts of hatred that took my brother’s life and the other hostages … it was the closing of a door,” he told the PA news agency.

“I know that part of my life is over.

“I’ve still had times when I’ve felt hate, we all feel hate but today I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders.

“They have faced justice, they are now going to face the penalties for their crimes and that is important.”

Mr Haines, who runs education charity Global Acts Of Unity in honour of his brother, acknowledged that “every person is different” and may process their grief differently.

“There’s no one way that is right,” he said.

“All I know is that for me, drawing that line in the sand and closing that door, it releases their hold on me and on my immediate family.

“I can walk away free from their hold and concentrate on the work of Global Acts of Unity.”

He continued: “I don’t want an ‘oh I’m sorry’ to make me or my family feel better.

“What I want from them at some point, because it will come, when they question and they realise that their actions were not about Islam, that it was about the spread of hate.

“When that happens, that’s the win.”

Mr Haines said the basic message of his charity, the rejection of hatred, would always be the same.

Asked how he would like his brother to be remembered he said: “I want my brother to be remembered as the pain in the arse that he was, the irritable, opinionated, argumentative person he was.

“He did good things, he did bad things but what he did do was go and help his fellow man regardless of colour, culture, faith or politics.

“That is what made him a hero, and that is what makes all of our humanitarians modern day heroes.

“That is what I want David to be remembered for, not the way he was murdered.”

As per the agreements of his plea bargain, Kotey may be brought to the UK to serve some of his sentence and may also face further trial over the deaths of Mr Haines and Mr Henning.

