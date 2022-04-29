Pep Guardiola: I’d move to tropical paradise if Man City’s schedule was too much

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola: I’d move to tropical paradise if Man City’s schedule was too much

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 10.33pm
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says complaints about fixture congestion always fall on deaf ears (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says complaints about fixture congestion always fall on deaf ears (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola claims he would move to a tropical paradise and relax under coconut trees if he could not stand the rigours of Manchester City’s demanding schedule.

The City boss can understand why his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp has expressed frustration about the timing of his side’s fixture this weekend.

Liverpool, who are involved in a tight Premier League title race with City, must play at Newcastle at 12.30pm on Saturday having been involved in a Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

City, on the other hand, are not in action until 5.30pm on the same day having had an extra day’s rest since their Champions League outing against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Guardiola has revealed similar concerns when the roles have been reversed in the past but has come to the conclusion that complaining is fruitless.

The Spaniard said: “Nothing is going to change. It’s not going to change because the broadcasters are thinking about what they have to do to get more viewers. It’s not about what the players need or what the teams need.

“Of course I understand it but what can I say? We are not going to solve the problem, I’ve said that many times.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was the most important icon in the history of English football and he was complaining when he was a teenager.

“Don’t ask me again these questions because it wastes time. Nothing is going to change.

Jurgen Klopp is frustrated about the timing of Liverpool's game at Newcastle
Jurgen Klopp is frustrated about the timing of Liverpool’s game at Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)

“We adapt. If they say ‘play Saturday’, we play Saturday. If they say ‘play Tuesday’, we play Tuesday. Thursday? We are going to play Thursday. Whatever they want, no problem.

“If I’m not satisfied I go home and don’t be manager of Man City. I go to another league in the Maldives, the Maldives League, and play one game a week and I’m so comfortable under the coconuts. It would be so perfect.”

Champions City lead Liverpool by just one point with five games remaining heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

City’s Kevin De Bruyne was beaten to the player of the year award by Mohamed Salah
City’s Kevin De Bruyne (pictured) was beaten to the player of the year award by Mohamed Salah (Mike Egerton/PA)

There has been plenty of mutual respect between Guardiola and Klopp in recent weeks, but that did not prevent the City manager appearing to have a sly dig at his rival on Friday.

Guardiola was asked at a press conference whether he agreed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was a worthy recipient of the Football Writers’ Association’s men’s player of the year award ahead of City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

He said: “Congratulations to Salah. Jurgen said they have the best keeper, the second-best keeper in the world, the best central defender, the best holding midfielder, the best striker – so it’s normal they win all the awards.”

Guardiola was more sincere when asked about Klopp’s new contract extension at Liverpool – the German having committed to the Anfield club until 2026 – but insisted it would have no impact on his own renewal talks.

Kyle Walker has missed City's last four games
Kyle Walker has missed City’s last four games (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola, who is contracted until the end of next season, said: “Congratulations to Jurgen and Liverpool. I think it’s really good for the Premier League. I wish him all the best for the future.

“But everyone has their own situations and if we decide to stay longer it’s because together we decided to, not because Jurgen extended his contract or didn’t. My focus is on Leeds – and then the end of the season.”

City right-back Kyle Walker remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury, with Guardiola saying, “I don’t know right now” when asked if he might play again this season, while John Stones could be back for the return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier