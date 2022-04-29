Antonio Conte keeping counsel over Spurs future but calls PSG link ‘fake news’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Antonio Conte keeping counsel over Spurs future but calls PSG link ‘fake news’

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 10.33pm
Antonio Conte has dismissed speculation linking him to PSG (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte has dismissed speculation linking him to PSG (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has again declined the chance to confirm he will be at the club next season, despite branding speculation linking him with the Paris St Germain job as “fake news”.

Conte said reports in France and Italy this week suggesting he was interested in replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Ligue 1 club were “lies”, but would not commit his future to Spurs.

Instead, he will wait until the outcome of a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici at the end of the season to determine the “best solution”.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte has declined to confirm he will remain at Spurs (Martin Rickett/PA)

That appears to hinge on whether Spurs are willing to match his ambition of challenging for the top honours and Conte made it clear he has no desire for another battle just to get into the top four.

Conte has been questioned many times already on whether he would be at the club next season and is remaining steadfast.

“I think that in this moment it’s important to be focused. I’ve been asked this many times and I’ve already answered,” he said.

“If you go back, my answer is always the same and my answer is still the same, to have another answer is not useful for anyone.

“I always answered this question in the past. My opinion didn’t change, my thoughts didn’t change, my ambition didn’t change. I am the same.

“At the end of the season we speak with the club but with pleasure, in a really good way. To speak and try to find the best solution for everybody.

“This has to be clear, this. I repeat – don’t forget I like to have ambition, not only to fight for a place in Champions League or a place in the Europa League. I think that, honestly, I want to fight for much more, you understand? For much more. I think also I deserve to do this.

“What are our ambitions for the future? It would be very important, because I think that I deserve to try to fight for and to win trophies and to fight for something important, not for only sixth or seventh, eighth place, or if you have a fantastic season, fourth place. Only this.

  • Leicester (home)
  • Liverpool (away)
  • Arsenal (home)
  • Burnley (home)
  • Norwich (away)

“But I repeat this is my ambition and it is important to understand and fully match the ambition at the time that we need it.”

It is unlikely that, no matter what assurances he gets from the club, Spurs will be in a position to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool for the title next season.

So another key factor will be whether the 52-year-old Italian – a manager who has not remained at previous clubs for an extended period – has the patience for a long-term project.

“I repeat it will be very important to understand how much time we need to fight for something important if we have the patience to wait because for sure this is a process,” added Conte, whose side are currently fifth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leicester.

“I always say to you that we need time and patience. And we have to understand how much time we need and how much patience we have.

“This is the only focus no, the focus, no? We have to understand this and to understand if we can match my opinion and club opinion.

“I repeat I am enjoying a lot to work here. I have a fantastic relationship with all the people who work here and with Daniel Levy our chairman and Fabio Paratici and for this reason it is right to at the end (of the season) to have a good meeting, a private meeting, and to try to find the best solution for everybody.”

Joining PSG in the summer would certainly give him the chance to challenge for silverware, but Conte says there is nothing in that speculation.

Mauricio Pochettino
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is the man in charge at PSG (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan boss said: “Obviously I think that it’s good that other clubs appreciate my work. This is one thing. But the truth is that I don’t like it when people try to invent news – only to speak, only to create problems.

“This is not right, not fair for me, for the clubs involved and for my players.

“But I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all the people involved in this situation, and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies.

“In this situation, who works in football – players or managers – know very well that at this point of the season, a lot of fake news starts to go out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier