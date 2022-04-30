Scotland’s David Ojabo selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Scotland’s David Ojabo selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 1.35am
Scotland’s David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas (Darron Cummings/AP)
Scotland’s David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas (Darron Cummings/AP)

Scotland’s David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old linebacker, who was raised in Aberdeen after moving from Nigeria aged seven, had been projected as a first-round pick before tearing an Achilles tendon in March.

Ojabo suffered the injury during a pro-day workout drill at Michigan University and it proved enough for teams to pass on him on day one of the NFL’s annual event.

But his slide stopped when he was taken with the 45th pick on Friday.

Ojabo had not played the sport when he moved to America to go to a New Jersey high school, where he played basketball before being encouraged to give American football a go aged 17.

He learned quickly and a year later was playing for the University of Michigan’s team, the Wolverines.

Last year he starred, making 11 sacks and helping his side win the Big 10 Championship.

His team-mate and fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick on Thursday.

Ojabo had his parents with him for the draft, after they were flown out from Aberdeen to surprise him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier