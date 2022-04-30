Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid historic default

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid historic default

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 2.29am Updated: April 30 2022, 7.39am
Russia staved off a default on its debt on Friday by making a last-minute payment using its dollar reserves sitting outside the country, US Treasury officials said (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russia staved off a default on its debt on Friday by making a last-minute payment using its dollar reserves sitting outside the country, US Treasury officials said (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia staved off a default on its debt on Friday by making a last-minute payment using its dollar reserves sitting outside the country, US Treasury officials said.

The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia’s finance ministry said it tried to make a 649 million US dollar (£516m) payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed US bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.

At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in roubles.

The Kremlin, which repeatedly said it was financially able and willing to continue to pay on its debts, had argued that extraordinary events gave them the legal footing to pay in roubles, instead of dollars or euros.

Investors and rating agencies, however, disagreed and did not expect Russia to be able to convert the roubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week, leading to speculation that Moscow was heading toward an historic default on its debt.

Russia has not defaulted on its foreign debts since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the collapse of the Russian Empire led to the creation of the Soviet Union.

The governing body over credit default swamps — insurance contracts designed to protect against default — had ruled already that Russia was in default.

Treasury officials, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak on the record, said Russia tapped into its foreign currency reserves currently sitting outside the country to make Friday’s payment.

Apartment buildings damaged from heavy fighting are seen in an empty street in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine,
Sanctions against Russia due to its war in Ukraine has forced the country close to defaulting on its debt (AP)

Since the US sanctioned Russia’s Central Bank early in the conflict, Russia had only the ability to either use fresh revenues coming from activities like oil and gas sales, or existing foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country.

The US has been attempting to force Russia to use its foreign currency reserves — or any revenue from oil and gas sales — in order to deplete the country’s financial resources.

The Russian Finance Ministry said it made the payments at a London branch of Citigroup. A spokeswoman for Citi declined to comment whether the bank had processed that transaction.

