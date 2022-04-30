Mexico’s Caribbean beaches experience ‘alarming’ algae problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mexico’s Caribbean beaches experience ‘alarming’ algae problem

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 7.53am
A boat surrounded by sargassum in Mexico (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Mexican authorities have said the problem of foul-smelling sargassum – a seaweed-like algae – on the country’s Caribbean coast beaches is “alarming”.

The arrival of heaps of brown, foul-smelling sargassum on the coast’s normally pristine white sand beaches comes just as tourism is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, though job recovery in the country’s top tourist destination has been slower.

With more algae spotted floating out at sea, experts fear that 2022 could be as bad or worse than the catastrophic year of 2018, the biggest sargassum wave to date.

“We can say the current situation is alarming,” said navy secretary Jose Ojeda, who has been entrusted with the apparently hopeless task of trying to gather sargassum at sea, before it hits the beaches.

The navy currently has 11 sargassum-collecting boats operating in the area. But the navy’s own figures show that the portion they have been able to collect before it hits the beach has been falling.

In 2020, the navy collected 4% of sargassum at sea, while 96% was raked off beaches. But that figure fell to 3% in 2021, and about 1% so far in 2022.

Allowing the algae to reach the beaches creates not only a problem for tourists, but for the environment, said Rosa Rodriguez Martinez, a biologist in the beachside town of Puerto Morelos who studies reefs and coastal ecosystems for Mexico’s National Autonomous University.

So much algae is reaching the beaches that hotels and local authorities are using bulldozers, because the normal teams of rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows are no longer enough.

“The heavy machinery, when it picks it (sargassum) up, takes a large amount of sand with it, contributing to beach erosion,” said Ms Rodriguez Martinez.

“There is so much sargassum that you can’t use small-scale equipment anymore, you have to use the heavy stuff, and when the excavators come in, they remove more sand.”

Ms Rodriguez Martinez worries that 2022 could be worse than 2018, the previous peak year.

“In the last few days there have been amounts washing up, and in places, that I didn’t see even in 2018,” she said.

Ms Rodríguez Martinez is already suffering the effects herself, at her beachside offices.

“Where I am, I’m about 50 metres from the beach and the smell is very unpleasant,” she said. “Right now my head is hurting and another friend said her head hurts.”

The problem comes just as resorts such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulm are recovering from the brutal two-year drop in tourism caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all beaches have been hit equally; many in Cancun and Isla Mujeres are often free of much sargassum, but much of the Riveria Maya has been hit hard.

Carlos Joaquin, governor of the coastal state of Quintana Roo, said the number of tourists arriving by air so far this year- some 3.54 million travellers — is 1.27% above 2019 levels, before the pandemic. But Mr Joaquin said that only about 83% of the 98,000 jobs lost during the pandemic have returned.

Sergio Leon, the former head of the state’s employers’ federation, said the seaweed invasion “has definitely affected us, it has affected our image on the domestic and international level. Obviously, not just visually, but in term of environmental damage and pain”.

“The Navy is making an effort, but it needs more, it isn’t enough,” said Mr Leon. “The ideal thing would be to gather it before it gets to our beaches.”

Ms Rodriguez Martinez said that, given the limited number of navy boats and funds, the best solution might be to hang floating offshore barriers and collect the sargassum in waters closer to the shore.

