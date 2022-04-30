Winning every game is ‘impossible’ – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Winning every game is ‘impossible’ – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 9.06am
Antonio Conte has played down Tottenham’s chances of winning all their remaining five games (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte thinks it will be “impossible” for his side to win all five of their remaining games.

Striker Harry Kane said earlier this week that his side had to have a 100 per cent record between now and the end of the season if they were to pip Arsenal to Champions League qualification.

Spurs would be guaranteed a top-four finish if they did take 15 points, beating their north London rivals along the way, but Conte knows how tough that is going to be especially as they also have to visit Liverpool next weekend.

Antonio Conte gives instructions to his Tottenham team
Antonio Conte gives instructions to his Tottenham team (Nigel French/PA)

“I think if you win five games, probably you get a place in Champions League,” he said, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leicester.

“But in England it’s impossible to think that in every game, you are going to win. You won’t.

“We have to go step by step, and game by game. On Sunday we face Leicester and you know very well they have a really good squad. For sure it will be a difficult game.

“We have to go step by step and understand that this is a big opportunity for us and we have to face every game with great enthusiasm, great passion and with joy.

“Also to share this joy with our fans because we are fighting for something special. For this reason, this type of situation has to give us a lot of energy for the final games of the season.”

Spurs have come unstuck in their last two games against teams who have sat behind the ball and not allowed their front three space to attack, resulting in zero shots on target.

Matt Doherty, right, leaves the pitch for treatment during the Premier League match at Aston Villa
Matt Doherty’s injury has hampered Conte’s preferred formation (Nick Potts/PA)

Conte is determined to stick with his 3-4-3 formation, despite injuries to wing-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon.

He said: “Now we have Emerson (Royal) and (Ryan) Sessegnon available. I think that during the game (Dejan) Kulusevski can play in that position.

“I think the best solution is not to change what we know, what we are doing for seven months.

“With this formation, we know the way to play, this formation gives us great satisfaction. But if something else happens – I hope not – from now until the end, I for sure am forced to change something and find another solution.”

