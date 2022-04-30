Body found in search for missing mother Katie Kenyon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Body found in search for missing mother Katie Kenyon

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 11.13am Updated: April 30 2022, 1.34pm
Police at the scene where a body has been found in the search for missing mother Katie Kenyon (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police searching for missing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon have found the body of a woman.

Ms Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

Lancashire Police said officers made the discovery of a body on Friday night in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about a location where Ms Kenyon could be.

Police said that although they are not in a position to formally confirm the woman’s identity, they believe the body is that of Ms Kenyon.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will now be carried out to try to establish the cause of death.

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire Police’s major investigation unit, said: “Following extensive police inquiries and after a number of days of searching, I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

Katie Kenyon
“Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search, and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

“While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for, I know the family appreciate those efforts.”

Police activity in search of Katie Kenyon
On Friday, Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Ms Kenyon.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for November 14.

