Juan Mata: Manchester United have exciting future under Erik ten Hag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Juan Mata has tipped Manchester United for an “exciting future” under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 34-year-old also appreciates United fans’ frustration over a difficult campaign, where interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Ajax manager Ten Hag will trade Amsterdam for Manchester in the summer, as the Old Trafford club seek their latest overhaul in a long quest to return to the game’s summit.

Mata might not be on hand next term given his contract expires this summer, but the ex-Chelsea star has backed Ten Hag to turn the club around.

💬 @JuanMata8 is optimistic for a better season in 2022/23 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2022

“I understand the fans’ frustration after this season because I would also be frustrated too,” Mata told United’s official club website.

“But I also think there is an an exciting future ahead, with a new era, with a new manager.

“Hopefully it is going to be a big change in terms of results and fans will be happy.”

United host Brentford on Monday, with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification already appearing beyond Rangnick.

Mata challenged United’s players to deliver the correct attitude and application from now until the end of the campaign, no matter what else happens.

Erik Ten Hag, pictured, has been backed for success at Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)

“Like in every other game but of course playing at home is always special,” Juan replied when asked how United would approach the game,” said Mata.

“Whenever you step onto that pitch it’s always special. Hopefully we can have a good game, we can end this season at home on a positive note because that’s what the fans deserve.

“Every single game that you play for this club you can play better or worse, you can have better or worse results but as a fan the thing I would like to see is players giving everything and fighting together and representing the club the best we can.

“That’s what we have to do unfortunately in the next [three] games because there are no more.

“Like I say, it is a question of pride and giving to the club what it deserves from us.”