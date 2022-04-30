Juan Mata: Manchester United have exciting future under Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Juan Mata: Manchester United have exciting future under Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 12.15pm
Juan Mata, pictured, has tipped Erik ten Hag for success at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Juan Mata, pictured, has tipped Erik ten Hag for success at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Juan Mata has tipped Manchester United for an “exciting future” under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 34-year-old also appreciates United fans’ frustration over a difficult campaign, where interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Ajax manager Ten Hag will trade Amsterdam for Manchester in the summer, as the Old Trafford club seek their latest overhaul in a long quest to return to the game’s summit.

Mata might not be on hand next term given his contract expires this summer, but the ex-Chelsea star has backed Ten Hag to turn the club around.

“I understand the fans’ frustration after this season because I would also be frustrated too,” Mata told United’s official club website.

“But I also think there is an an exciting future ahead, with a new era, with a new manager.

“Hopefully it is going to be a big change in terms of results and fans will be happy.”

United host Brentford on Monday, with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification already appearing beyond Rangnick.

Mata challenged United’s players to deliver the correct attitude and application from now until the end of the campaign, no matter what else happens.

Erik Ten Hag file photo
Erik Ten Hag, pictured, has been backed for success at Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)

“Like in every other game but of course playing at home is always special,” Juan replied when asked how United would approach the game,” said Mata.

“Whenever you step onto that pitch it’s always special. Hopefully we can have a good game, we can end this season at home on a positive note because that’s what the fans deserve.

“Every single game that you play for this club you can play better or worse, you can have better or worse results but as a fan the thing I would like to see is players giving everything and fighting together and representing the club the best we can.

“That’s what we have to do unfortunately in the next [three] games because there are no more.

“Like I say, it is a question of pride and giving to the club what it deserves from us.”

