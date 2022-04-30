Sunshine and showers for the bank holiday weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sunshine and showers for the bank holiday weekend

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 1.23pm Updated: April 30 2022, 1.44pm
Cherry blossom in full bloom in the sunshine at Saltwell park in Gateshead (PA)
Cherry blossom in full bloom in the sunshine at Saltwell park in Gateshead (PA)

Britain is set for a “mixed bag” of sunshine and showers over the bank holiday weekend.

It will not exactly be barbecue weather over the long weekend, where temperatures could reach 18C, but Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “I am hopeful that people will be able to make the most of the bank holiday.”

He said: “It will be a bit of mixed bag with the best of the weather in England and Wales on Saturday.

“There will be cloud and at some point in the next 24-48 hours all of us will see some rain which will be welcome for some because April has been very dry for the southern third of the UK.”

Spring weather Apr 30th 2022
Rowers travel along the River Thames near Maidenhead, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.

It will be “a pretty grey, damp day” for England and Wales on Sunday with the majority of rain in the west with light and patchy rain touching eastern areas.

Wales and south west England may have rain that is “a little more persistent”.

Bright spells will follow a damp start in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Snell said that “the worst weather on Sunday will be across England and Wales whereas today the worst weather is across Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

Sunday’s temperatures in England and Wales will be about 14-15C so “probably not the best feeling of starts to May” but highs could reach 15-16C in Scotland.

For anyone who wants to get out and about over the weekend, there will be a fair bit of cloud on bank holiday Monday. But Mr Snell said he was “fairly optimistic we can see the sun punch some wholes through that cloud”, although there may also be showers.

Monday “will not be a scorcher but it will not be a wash-out” where temperatures will be up to about 17-18C in the south or 15-16 in places such as Belfast and Glasgow.

