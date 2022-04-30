Venus and Jupiter align in treat for skygazers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Venus and Jupiter align in treat for skygazers

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 4.15pm
Handout photo of Venus (left) and Jupiter in the skies over Brighton Pier during a planetary conjunction (PA)
Handout photo of Venus (left) and Jupiter in the skies over Brighton Pier during a planetary conjunction (PA)

Skygazers are getting the chance to see two bright planets appearing close together despite being millions of kilometres apart.

The cosmic treat shows Venus and Jupiter lined up as they rise above the horizon, and just before the Sun follows after them.

The  peak time to see this planetary conjunction, which happens once every few years, was between around 5am and 6am on Saturday but it can still be spotted on Sunday and in the coming days as the planets slowly move apart.

Despite appearing from Earth to be lined up, the planets will not actually be in that position in space.

Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “In this particular case you have Venus and Jupiter (appearing) close together and because they are both bright, that’s a nice sight.”

He said: “It is fun. Is it scientifically important – no not really – but it does provide a nice spectacle.

“I think that the nice thing you can have is that with a single telescope eyepiece you can see the two planets together which is an unusual view.”

He added: “Although they appear close together, Venus is about 150 million kilometres away at the moment and Jupiter is 740 million kilometres away.”

A clear eastern horizon  is needed to see the event. Buildings, trees and hills will make it much harder to see as they will appear quite low in the sky.

Viewers in the UK will have a harder time of trying to see it than people further south in southern Europe, Africa, or Australia, as the planets will appear to be a lot higher in the sky before sunrise.

Dr Massey said that in the UK “it will be best to stop looking at sunrise so you are not staring at the sun which is bad for your eyes”.

Then once the sun rises, it will be “virtually impossible” to see the event.

He has also said: “You can try to spot the planets with binoculars (use an online star chart to work out where to look) but you must only do that before sunrise as looking at the Sun with binoculars or a telescope can cause serious damage to your eyes – as can looking at the Sun with your eyes alone.”

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “Venus and Jupiter will not be visible in the sky until around sunrise on Sunday morning, so by then most of England and Wales will be cloudy.

“There is a small chance the southeast could still have some cloud breaks, but the better chance will be across northern Scotland.”

