Manchester City reclaim top spot after Liverpool win as Norwich go down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Manchester City reclaim top spot after Liverpool win as Norwich go down

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 8.34pm
Manchester City responded to Liverpool’s victory earlier in the day with a 4-0 hammering of Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Manchester City responded to Liverpool’s victory earlier in the day with a 4-0 hammering of Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Manchester City responded to Liverpool briefly regaining top spot in the Premier League by hammering Leeds 4-0 to restore their one-point advantage on a day when Norwich’s relegation was finally confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Newcastle 1-0 courtesy of Naby Keita’s goal in the lunchtime kick-off to put the pressure on their title rivals, but the answer was emphatic.

Rodri put the defending champions ahead in the first half and goals after the break from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho secured a comfortable victory.

Defeat for Leeds left them anxiously looking over their shoulder with 18th-placed Everton five points behind with two matches in hand.

Norwich’s return to the Championship was rubber-stamped following defeat at Aston Villa after Burnley came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Watford.

The Canaries needed to pick up at least a point to cling on to their Premier League status for another week, and hope Burnley’s revival did not continue when they travelled to Vicarage Road.

Dean Smith’s return to Villa Park for the first time since his dismissal in November did not get off to a solid start as Leon Bailey saw a shot pushed onto the crossbar by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins five minutes before the break, with substitute Danny Ings also on the scoresheet during added time to inflict a first relegation on their former boss, who had taken over at Carrow Road from Daniel Farke.

Burnley climbed to 16th – five points clear of Everton who have two games in hand – after they battled back to win 2-1 at Watford.

The Hornets took an early lead through an own goal from Burnley captain James Tarkowski after the ball bounced off the crossbar and onto his back in the eighth minute.

Burnley were given a penalty for a foul on Dwight McNeil by Moussa Sissoko, but the decision was overturned by VAR, with a free-kick awarded on the edge of the area instead.

Ashley Barnes’ header struck the crossbar before the Clarets were level when Jack Cork nodded in with eight minutes left.

There was, though, still time for Josh Brownhill to strike a late winner from 20 yards, which confirmed Norwich’s relegation and also left Watford on the brink.