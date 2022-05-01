What the papers say – May 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

What the papers say – May 1

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 2.08am
What the papers say – May 1 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – May 1 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers on Sunday are led by uproar over a “culture of debauchery” in the Commons, following the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish.

The Observer reports Mr Parish admitted to twice watching porn in the House of Commons chamber, with the Labour Party signalling his actions may be a criminal offence.

The Sunday Times leads with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and former leader of the House Dame Andrea Leadsom vowing to stamp out the “hedonistic culture dragging down the reputation of parliament”.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories have pledged to ensure half of the Conservative PMs returned at the next election are women.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak withheld financial support amid the cost-of-living crisis in the belief that households had enough savings to “weather the storm”.

There are fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin will send an “army of saboteurs” to the UK, according to the Sunday Express.

Sunday People carries comments from the mother of James Bulger, who is fighting to keep her son’s killer in jail.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a woman claiming she had a secret child with Levi Bellfield, weeks before he killed a 13-year-old child.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a former ’Allo ’Allo! actress has shed some light on why the show flopped in France.

