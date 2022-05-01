Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for windy conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for windy conditions

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 6.58am
More than 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft were battling the largest active wildfire in the US after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines (Robert Browman//The Albuquerque Journal/AP)
More than 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft were battling the largest active wildfire in the US after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico.

Calmer winds on Saturday aided the firefighting effort after gusts accelerated the blaze’s advance to a point on Friday when “we were watching the fire march about a mile every hour”, said fire operations official Jayson Coil.

Ash carried seven miles (11km) through the air had fallen on Las Vegas, and firefighters were trying to prevent the blaze from getting closer, said Mike Johnson, a spokesman from the fire management team.

Western Wildfires
Officials urged residents to remain vigilant for further possible evacuation orders (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

But fire managers warned of windy conditions expected in the coming days, as well as impacts from smoke, and officials urged residents to remain vigilant for further possible evacuation orders.

Stewart Turner, a fire behaviour analyst with the fire management team, warned on Saturday of a “very serious week” ahead due to the forecast winds.

More extreme fire danger was forecast for Sunday for parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.

Mapping imagery indicated that the fire which has burned at least 166 homes grew in size from 103 square miles (266 sq km) on Friday to 152 square miles (393 sq km) by early Saturday, officials said. The fire was described as 30% contained during a briefing on Saturday evening.

Winds in northern New Mexico gusted up to 65mph (105kph) on Friday before subsiding as nightfall approached. By Saturday, aircraft that dump fire retardant and water were able to resume flights to aid ground crews and bulldozers.

Western Wildfires
The Cerro Pelado fire in the Jemez Mountains in New Mexico grew rapidly on Friday (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

The fire’s rapid growth on Friday forced crews to repeatedly change position because of threatening conditions but they managed to immediately re-engage without being forced to retreat, Mr Coil said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started on April 6 when a prescribed burn set by firefighters to clear out small trees and brush that can fuel blazes was declared out of control. That fire then merged with another wildfire a week ago.

With the fire’s recent growth, estimates of people forced to evacuate largely rural areas plus a subdivision near Las Vegas doubled from 1,500 to 2,000 people to between 3,000 and 4,000, said Jesus Romero, assistant manager for San Miguel County.

Officials have said the fire has destroyed 277 structures, including at least 166 homes. No updated damage assessments were available on Saturday, Mr Romero said.

Wildfires were also burning elsewhere in New Mexico and in Arizona. The fires are unusually hot and fast for this time of year, especially in the south-west, where experts said some timber in the region is drier than kiln-dried wood.

Western Wildfires
The fire started on April 6 when a prescribed burn set by firefighters to clear out small trees and brush was declared out of control (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the autumn, scientist have said.

The problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

In northern Arizona, firefighters neared full containment of a 30 square-mile (77 sq km) blaze that destroyed at least 30 homes near Flagstaff and forced hundreds to evacuate. A top-level national wildfire management team returned oversight of fighting the blaze to local crews on Friday.

National forests across Arizona announced that they would impose fire restrictions starting next Thursday which limit campfires to developed recreation sites and restrict smoking to inside vehicles, other enclosed spaces and to the recreation sites.

