Another title for Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Another title for Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga success

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 7.52am Updated: May 1 2022, 7.54am
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti waves during celebrations after Real Madrid won the Spanish title (AP)
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti waves during celebrations after Real Madrid won the Spanish title (AP)

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the championship in each of Europe’s five major leagues as his side wrapped up a record 35th LaLiga title.

Rodrygo (two), Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema all scored as an understrength team – missing Gareth Bale who was absent for the celebrations with a back spasm – coasted to a 4-0 victory over Espanyol.

Ancelotti had rested the likes of Benzema, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior with a Champions League semi-final second leg tie at home to Manchester City – in which they trail 4-3 – to come on Wednesday but it had little effect on the outcome.

Spain Soccer La Liga
Real Madrid were crowned Spanish champions on Saturday (Pablo Garcia, RFEF via AP/PA)

Spain’s other team in the last four of Europe’s premier competition Villarreal, who face overturning a 2-0 deficit at home to Liverpool in the second leg, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Alaves.

A Mario Hermoso own goal and an Inaki Williams penalty saw Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid, who missed the chance to move into second.

The Bundesliga’s big two Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both slipped to defeats on the same day.

Champions Bayern lost 3-1 at mid-table Mainz, for whom Jonathan Burkardt and Moussa Niakhate scored before Robert Lewandowski pulled one back with his 34th league goal of the season.

The ninth-placed side were not to be denied, however, and Leandro Barreiro restored their two-goal cushion.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Erling Haaland, right, was on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick (Martin Meissner/AP/PA)

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick for Dortmund but the second-placed side squandered a 3-2 lead against Bochum with nine minutes to go after Jurgen Locadia and Milos Pantovic, from the penalty spot, struck late on to win 4-3.

In Serie A third-placed Napoli closed the gap to leaders AC Milan to four points with a 6-1 demolition of Sassuolo, having raced into a 4-0 lead inside 21 minutes.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens (two) and Amir Rrahmani all scored before Maxime Lopez added an 87th-minute consolation for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]