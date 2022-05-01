China’s zero-Covid restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
China’s zero-Covid restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 7.58am
A vendor wearing a face mask sits near pinwheels for sale at a public park in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government’s zero-Covid approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities.

All restaurants in Beijing are closed to dine-in customers from Sunday through the end of the holiday on Wednesday, open only for takeaways and deliveries.

Parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to 50% of their capacity. The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing, which opened last year, said it had shut down temporarily.

A security guard takes the temperature of visitors as they enter a public park in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The pandemic situation varies across the vast nation of 1.4 billion people, but the Transport Ministry said last week that it expected 100 million trips to be taken from Saturday to Wednesday, which would be down 60% from last year.

Many of those who are traveling are staying within their province as local governments discourage or restrict cross-border travel to try to keep out new infections.

China is sticking to a strict zero-Covid policy even as many other countries are easing restrictions and seeing if they can live with the virus.

Parks and tourist attractions in Beijing are limited to 50% of their capacity (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Much of Shanghai — China’s largest city and a finance, manufacturing and shipping hub — remains locked down, disrupting people’s lives and dealing a blow to the economy.

The major outbreak in Shanghai, where the death toll has topped 400, appears to be easing. The city recorded 7,872 new locally transmitted cases on Saturday, down from more than 20,000 a day in recent weeks.

Outside of Shanghai, only 384 new cases were found in the rest of mainland China.

Beijing, which has recorded 321 cases in the past nine days, is restricting activity to try to prevent a large outbreak and avoid a city-wide lockdown similar to Shanghai.

Individual buildings and housing complexes with coronavirus cases have been locked down.

People check their smartphones to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test as they enter a park in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Visitors to many office buildings and tourist sites such as the Great Wall must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

Online booking agency Ctrip said last week that people were booking travel to cities which are mostly virus-free, such as Chengdu in Sichuan province and the nearby city of Chongqing.

Other popular destinations include Wuhan, where the world’s first major outbreak of Covid-19 occurred in early 2020.

About half of the orders on the Ctrip platform were for travel within a province.

